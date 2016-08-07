Kelechi Osemele, Mario Edwards get in practice scuffle

"It comes with training camp," nose tackle Justin Ellis said, via Silver and Black Pride. "There's never been a training camp that you see nobody get in a fight. Never in history. If you got competition out there, there's gonna be a fight, because you go against this guy every day, you're tired of him, he beating you, you beating him, it's hot, you're tired, you might shove a little bit. They'll get over it, I promise you."