Keith Rivers traded from Bengals to Giants for fifth-round pick

The New York Giants have traded a 2012 fifth-round draft pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Keith Rivers, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday.
The Bengals had been looking to move the former USC standout after re-signing Manny Lawson last week.
The trade leaves the Bengals with Lawson, Rey Maualuga and Thomas Howard as likely starters this season. The team also could re-sign free agent Brandon Johnson.
In New York, Rivers will join a linebacker corps that includes Michael Boley, Greg Jones and Mathias Kiwanuka.