Keith Price 'feeling disrespected' after combine snub

Washington quarterback Keith Price didn't get an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, and he isn't pleased. Presumably he will ask his Super Bowl-winning mentor for some advice.
Price has a good relationship with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. They became friends when Wilson reached out to Price shortly after he arrived in Seattle in 2012 as a rookie. Price has called Wilson "a great guy, a great mentor."
Price (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) was a three-year starter for the Huskies, guiding them to three consecutive bowls. He threw for 8,921 yards, 75 TDs and 30 interceptions, and completed 63.9 percent of his passes -- numbers that dwarfed those of predecessor Jake Locker, who was a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2011 draft. But Locker has the physical tools and athleticism that Price doesn't possess.
Price played with a bad shoulder down the stretch of the 2013 season, but he still completed 66.2 percent of his passes as a senior. Despite missing out on the combine, he has a shot at getting drafted. And regardless of whether he's drafted, he will be in an NFL camp this summer because of his production and experience in a high-level conference.
