Keith Price 'feeling disrespected' after combine snub

Published: Feb 07, 2014 at 08:58 AM

Washington quarterback Keith Price didn't get an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, and he isn't pleased. Presumably he will ask his Super Bowl-winning mentor for some advice.

Price has a good relationship with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. They became friends when Wilson reached out to Price shortly after he arrived in Seattle in 2012 as a rookie. Price has called Wilson "a great guy, a great mentor."

Price (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) was a three-year starter for the Huskies, guiding them to three consecutive bowls. He threw for 8,921 yards, 75 TDs and 30 interceptions, and completed 63.9 percent of his passes -- numbers that dwarfed those of predecessor Jake Locker, who was a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2011 draft. But Locker has the physical tools and athleticism that Price doesn't possess.

Price played with a bad shoulder down the stretch of the 2013 season, but he still completed 66.2 percent of his passes as a senior. Despite missing out on the combine, he has a shot at getting drafted. And regardless of whether he's drafted, he will be in an NFL camp this summer because of his production and experience in a high-level conference.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

