Former NFL player Keith McCants dies at 53

Published: Sep 03, 2021 at 10:14 AM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.

"It appears it was a drug overdose, but we are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office," sheriff's spokesperson Amanda Sinni said. "This is still an open investigation."

McCants, a linebacker, was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mobile, Alabama, native earned All-America honors as a college player at the University of Alabama.

McCants played for three seasons in Tampa, followed by stints with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals before his football career ended in 1995. McCants was arrested several times for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia over the years.

His longtime friend, St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon, said he and others who knew McCants decided in 2010 to try to turn his life around.

"This morning, we lost that battle," Blackmon said in a Facebook post, adding that McCants had renewed optimism after hip replacement surgery in May.

"We began to talk about his future again. The next 20 years. Buying a boat. His signature grin was back. But for every battle I could help him fight, there were others he had to face alone," Blackmon said.

McCants also had financial troubles, detailed in 2012 in an ESPN documentary titled "Broke," about former professional players who went through bankruptcy and other money difficulties.

In his NFL career, McCants played in 88 games and recorded 192 tackles, 13.5 quarterback sacks and a single interception he returned for a 46-yard touchdown with the Cardinals.

After retiring from football, McCants became the first Black marine police officer in Alabama at the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW