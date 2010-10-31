 Skip to main content
Keisel out for Steelers, Greer out for Saints in Sunday night tilt

Published: Oct 31, 2010 at 12:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have scratched starting defensive end Brett Keisel, meaning both of their starting ends were out against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Keisel had missed practice the past week with a sore left hamstring and had been listed as doubtful. His absence comes on the heels of a torn triceps injury to end Aaron Smith, which has put him out indefinitely.

Saints cornerback Jabari Greer, who practiced all week, was nonetheless scratched by the Saints over concerns of how his injured left shoulder would respond to contact. Fellow starting cornerback Tracy Porter, who had arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee a month ago, was also inactive.

