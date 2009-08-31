Keisel becomes eighth Steeler to get new deal since Super Bowl win

"He is ridiculously competitive," Tomlin said. "He has a mean streak, if you will, something that's necessary, that comes with playing the position he plays. He takes a great deal of pride in his work. He doesn't care who gets the credit. A lot of times, particularly when you play defensive end in our scheme, you know it's a lot of dirty work: occupying blocks, creating opportunities for others such as James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley, who benefit greatly from the work of our ends."