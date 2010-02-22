Keeping it in the family: Giants hire OC Gilbride's son as assistant

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The son of offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride has been added to the New York Giants' coaching staff.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin announced the hiring of Kevin Gilbride Jr. as the team's new offensive quality control coach. He replaces Sean Ryan, who was elevated to receivers coach last week.
The younger Gilbride spent the previous three seasons as the wide receivers coach at Temple.
Before working at Temple, Gilbride coached receivers and tight ends and did some work on special teams at Georgetown in 2006. The 30-year-old also was a graduate assistant at Syracuse for two seasons.
