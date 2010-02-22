Keeping it in the family: Giants hire OC Gilbride's son as assistant

Published: Feb 22, 2010 at 10:52 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The son of offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride has been added to the New York Giants' coaching staff.

For more on the New York Giants, check out the latest from our bloggers.

»  Blog Blitz: Giants

Giants coach Tom Coughlin announced the hiring of Kevin Gilbride Jr. as the team's new offensive quality control coach. He replaces Sean Ryan, who was elevated to receivers coach last week.

The younger Gilbride spent the previous three seasons as the wide receivers coach at Temple.

Before working at Temple, Gilbride coached receivers and tight ends and did some work on special teams at Georgetown in 2006. The 30-year-old also was a graduate assistant at Syracuse for two seasons.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: March 29 to April 4; Jimmy Johnson resigns as Cowboys head coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

DeSean Jackson on joining Rams: Reuniting with Sean McVay an 'intriguing' factor

Newly signed Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson revealed his intrigue with playing for coach Sean McVay, who was the veteran's offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Legendary CFB coach, '72 Dolphins OC Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Howard Schnellenberger, who revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century, died Saturday. He was 87.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW