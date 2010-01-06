Keepers, 2010 player rankings on the minds of fantasy owners

M.F.: Yes, Johnson is a lock to be the first running back taken in 2010 drafts. In fact, he'll likely be the top overall pick in most formats as well. I still like Adrian Peterson ahead of Maurice Jones-Drew in both standard and PPR leagues. Believe it or not, but Jones-Drew caught just 10 more passes than Peterson this season. With Peterson coming in second and Jones-Drew third, I'd have to go with Ray Rice at number four. While he loses some value in a Ravens backfield that uses Willis McGahee at the goal line, the fact that Rice is such a versatile athlete makes him a valuable asset. The fifth spot is tough, because any number of offseason moves can cause a shift of value. As it stands, though, I think the fifth-best running back is Jamaal Charles. Despite the fact that he started just 10 games, Charles still put up 1,120 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. He's also a true featured back in a league that has seen backfield committees increase. Sure, veterans such as Frank Gore, Michael Turner and Steven Jackson are all right there in the argument. But I'm going outside the box on this one.