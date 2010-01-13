Keeper questions on the minds of fantasy football owners this week

M.F.: I'm right there with you my friend. I was in 10 leagues this season and reached the postseason in seven. In one league, I scored the second-most points and missed the postseason! I was also the No. 2 seed in another league (PPR) and played the team that had Brandon Marshall in the first round. Of course, he goes off for 53 points and I lose by 23! The team I lost to scored fewer points than me (by a mile) in the final weeks of the postseason. So as much as you prepare for your draft, monitor trends, use the waiver wire and make strong moves, your season can be lost in the blink of an eye based on nothing more than luck. If you want a true reflection of a manager's talents, it makes sense to use a point-based system that eliminates wins and losses. If you want to retain the head-to-head aspect, you could also use the following format. In a 12-team league, you could have a championship bracket and a consolation bracket that each includes four teams. The championship bracket would include the top four seeds based on record (or if you use total points, you could use that category instead), while the consolation bracket includes the next four best teams.