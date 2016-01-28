Around the NFL

Keep Pro Bowl competitive? Players talk about it

Published: Jan 28, 2016 at 10:28 AM

KAHUKU, OAHU, HAWAII -- In the past, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that the Pro Bowl could be abolished if the quality of play was not improved upon. Players consistently try and balance the need to put on a good show for fans against their desire not to get injured.

With the game returning to Hawaii this season, the topic was on the forefront, especially with local media outlets advocating for a more realistic, game-like feel for the only game they get to see in person all year.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning said it was a point of discussion among players.

"Yeah we've talked about it," Manning said. "We want to go out there and put on a good show. We want to play well, so I think a lot of it is just having pride about this game, about our skill sets. I think guys want to go out there and be productive, play well and put on a good show. Obviously, our No. 1 goal is to stay safe, stay healthy, but we gotta compete and try and get this win."

Added Vikings running back Adrian Peterson: "As players, we understand that we want to keep each other safe. But we have a lot of alpha males over here, or else we wouldn't be here. So when those competitive juices get flowing..."

The Pro Bowl saw a significant number of alternates this season, although the guest list did not deter a horde of fans from showing up at practice Thursday. Richard Sherman, Peterson, Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., A.J. Green and Russell Wilson more than satisfy the faces of the NFL requirement at the base level and were the main attraction throughout the early portion of the week. In the end, is that more important to fans in Hawaii than a competitive game?

Six of the last 10 Pro Bowls have ended up as one-score games, and even if those one-score games err on the side of flag football, fans are still watching.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. passes Marvin Harrison in franchise record books 

Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year in Indianapolis, one that now also includes Colts franchise marks -- surpassing Marvin Harrison.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Eagles rematch: 'We wanna get to this 10th win'

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off Sunday night in a rematch of Week 9's thriller. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the importance of getting his team's 10th win of the 2023 season.
news

QB Jake Browning 'lit the world on fire' in Bengals' season-saving win over Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning diced up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense like a five-star Michelin chef, leading the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win on Monday night. "He just lit the world on fire," head coach Zac Taylor said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle sprain in Monday's loss to Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what was initially diagnosed as an ankle sprain in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Week 13 Monday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Jets' Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'wants the ball' but I'm not ready to name starter for Week 14

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh said Monday that he's not ready to name a starting QB for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Ex-Colts LB Shaquille Leonard signs one-year deal with Eagles

Linebacker Shaq Leonard, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Eagles later announced the signing.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (ribs) expected to play vs. Bengals Monday night

Travis Etienne, questionable due to injured ribs, is expected to play in the Jaguars' Week 13 tilt against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans fire special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after loss to Colts

Following several blunders on special teams that led to an overtime loss to the Colts, Tennessee's ST coordinator Craig Aukerman has been relieved of his duties, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced.
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) being designated to return from injured reserve

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is being designated for return off injured reserve and his practice window will be opened this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff lauds TE Sam LaPorta after rookie's career day: 'He's a clutch player'

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta generated a career-high 140 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown in the team's 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday, leading to praise from both teammates and opponents.