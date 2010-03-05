Keep on rolling? Cardinals lose safety Rolle to Giants' five-year offer

"I'm ecstatic," Rolle said after signing his contract around 11:15 p.m. ET. "Words can't really express how I feel now. I had five great years with the Cardinals organization. But I felt it was time for a change. The Giants are a first-class organization all the way. There are great opportunities for me, and I am excited to be working with the players I'll be working with. I think the sky's going to be the limit as to what we can do.