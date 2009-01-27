Keep close tabs on Roethlisberger-Warner showdown

During the third quarter and facing a first-and-10 situation, Warner saw a five-man pressure scheme with four rushers from his right side. He was under center, and his running back was blocking the wrong way. Warner ignored his hot-read receiver on his right side and stuck a 9-yard out route into Fitzgerald against Bryant McFadden. Warner beat the blitz with a quick release and a short passing game. He came back moments later on another first-and-10 situation with an empty set (no backs in the backfield) and hit Fitzgerald on a slant route against another five-man pressure scheme. These two plays demonstrate how hard it is to get to Warner and just how accurate he can be, especially on early downs.