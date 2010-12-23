Keep a close eye on these bowl games for future NFL talent

Scouts watching this intense battle will spend most of their time jotting down notes on the underclassmen that occupy key roles for both teams. Cam Newton is concluding one of the most amazing single-season performances in college football history, and scouts are beginning to compile their notes on him in anticipation of a potential jump to the pros at season's end. With only one season of major college starting experience under his belt (if he chooses to go pro following the championship game), scouts will pay close attention to his play in this high-stakes affair to see if he has the moxie to be a franchise quarterback. In addition, they will continue to break down his throwing mechanics and fundamentals to see he is a fit in a pro-style passing game.