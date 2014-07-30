Keep a close eye on fantasy tight ends in camp

» The Packers want Eddie Lacy to be a three-down back this season. To accomplish that, he needs to get better in the passing game. But if you ask Eddie Lacy, he's already pretty good. The second-year back has taken to calling himself "Moss" (after Randy Moss) because he believes his hands are that good. Lacy caught 35 passes last season and could be in line for more this year. While the nickname could rankle some Green Bay fans, fellow fantasy writer (and Packer enthusiast) Alex Gelhar said that if Lacy catches 60 passes this season, "he can call himself whatever he wants." I'm guessing plenty of other fantasy owners would agree.