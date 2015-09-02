Keenan Lewis to miss 4-6 weeks following hip surgery

The hits keep coming for the New Orleans Saints' defense and this week it's the secondary that is getting jammed.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that cornerback Keenan Lewis underwent hip surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to two sources informed of the injury.
Specifics aren't clear, but it was described as an injury to the hip flexor, per Rapoport.
It's another big blow to a Saints secondary that will now be without its top cover man and defensive linchpin for at least a month.
Prized 2014 free agent free safety Jairus Byrd played only four games last season and hasn't seen the field this preseason. He appears headed for the reserve/PUP list to open the season, which would force him to miss the first six games.
On Tuesday, the Saints placed third-round corner P.J. Williams, for whom the team had high hopes, on season-ending IR with a torn hamstring.
Lewis' surgery will put free-agent corner Brandon Browner alongside CFL import Delvin Breaux at the starting outside positions.
Lewis' injury is another reminder that it's not likely going to be a fun year for Rob Ryan.