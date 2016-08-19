Keenan Lewis released by New Orleans Saints

Signed to a big deal in free agency in 2013, Keenan Lewis was terrific in his first season in New Orleans. Just a few years later, the team has released him.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the development, helping to explain Lewis' goodbye message Friday evening on Instagram. Lewis was limited to only six games last season because of surgeries for an MCL tear, torn labrum and sports hernia. Lewis was dealing with a hip problem this offseason. He was set to make $2.7 million.
The injuries were just too much for Lewis to overcome. The Saints telegraphed this move earlier this week when they signed Cortland Finnegan. They have decent cornerback depth with Delvin Breaux and second-year pro P.J. Williams, who has enjoyed a nice training camp.
Lewis was a sensible signing at the time, but he's an example of the struggles the Saints have been plagued with when signing defensive backs in free agency. Safety Jairus Byrd, cornerback Brandon Browner and cornerback Champ Bailey also were misfires.
It's unclear whether Lewis is healthy enough to continue his career. He played four seasons in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers could be looking for depth at the position.