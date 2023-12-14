Keegan-Michael Key returns to host NFL Honors presented by Invisalign

NEW YORK -- Keegan-Michael Key, Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer, will return to the stage as host of NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, an Align Technology brand, on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The prime time awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2023 season will air live at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.
Keegan-Michael Key is known for his extraordinarily diverse skill set, and wide-ranging talent, in both comedy and drama. Key redefines what it means to be a multi-hyphenate in the worlds of film, television, and theater. The in-demand actor is currently starring in the Warner Bros. film "Wonka" alongside Timothée Chalamet. In addition, he will soon be seen in the animated feature "Migration" produced by Illumination. He recently helmed the show "Schmigadoon" for Apple TV+ as well as "Reboot" for Steve Levitan and Hulu. His bestselling book, "The History of Sketch Comedy," was just named one of Barnes and Noble's Best Books of 2023, and his podcast of the same name won the 2022 Webby award for best podcast writing. Both projects were co-written by his partner Elle Key.
Key is hosting NFL Honors for the third time, having previously hosted the 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2017 (Houston) editions. Key is among the list of award-winning talent to host the NFL's awards show, including Kelly Clarkson, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien.
NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of awards, such as The Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
The awards announced at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign include:
- AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
- AP Coach of the Year presented by Verizon
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
- AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by AWS
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
- Bud Light Celebration of the Year
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
- Sounds of the Season presented by Verizon
New for 2023, the NFL Honors Green Room will be presented by Uber Eats.
On Thursday, Feb. 8, NFL Honors Red Carpet Show presented by Invisalign airs at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network leading up to NFL Honors. Local blackout restrictions may apply.
Further details regarding this year's NFL Honors presented by Invisalign will be announced at a later date.
NFL Honors is an NFL Network production in association with Rock Garden Media. For more information about NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, fans may visit www.nfl.com/honors and follow the #NFLHonors conversation on X.
CBS Sports will present Super Bowl LVIII on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.