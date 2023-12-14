Keegan-Michael Key returns to host NFL Honors presented by Invisalign

NEW YORK -- Keegan-Michael Key, Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer, will return to the stage as host of NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, an Align Technology brand, on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The prime time awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2023 season will air live at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.

Keegan-Michael Key is known for his extraordinarily diverse skill set, and wide-ranging talent, in both comedy and drama. Key redefines what it means to be a multi-hyphenate in the worlds of film, television, and theater. The in-demand actor is currently starring in the Warner Bros. film "Wonka" alongside Timothée Chalamet. In addition, he will soon be seen in the animated feature "Migration" produced by Illumination. He recently helmed the show "Schmigadoon" for Apple TV+ as well as "Reboot" for Steve Levitan and Hulu. His bestselling book, "The History of Sketch Comedy," was just named one of Barnes and Noble's Best Books of 2023, and his podcast of the same name won the 2022 Webby award for best podcast writing. Both projects were co-written by his partner Elle Key.

Key is hosting NFL Honors for the third time, having previously hosted the 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2017 (Houston) editions. Key is among the list of award-winning talent to host the NFL's awards show, including Kelly Clarkson, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien.

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of awards, such as The Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class the week leading up to the Super Bowl.