Kearse stars as Seahawks manhandle Broncos

SEATTLE -- Jermaine Kearse caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson and returned a kickoff 107 yards for a score as the Seattle Seahawks used big plays to rout the Denver Broncos 40-10 in a preseason game Saturday night.
Brandon Browner added a 106-yard fumble return for a touchdown, one of three turnovers forced by the Seahawks in the first half. Browner earlier forced a fumble, and O'Brien Schofield also had a forced fumble and recovery.
Peyton Manning played the first 1½ quarters and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Wes Welker, but his performance became secondary for the Broncos.
Starting defensive end Derek Wolfe was taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring his neck in the first quarter, but he was moving all of his extremities. Denver later saw starting right guard Louis Vasquez leave with a left knee injury after already losing center Dan Koppen for the season with a torn ACL earlier in camp.
