KC Concepcion on Browns WR room: 'It can be dangerous. Everybody complements each other' 

The Cleveland Browns upgraded the receiver room this offseason, adding first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston.

Despite rumors that the additions could mean the end of Jerry Jeudy's run in Cleveland, the Browns have been adamant that the former first-rounder remains a key piece. With Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, and free-agent Tylan Wallace, the Browns' wideout room is significantly improved over last year's group.

"I think that this new wide receiver room, it can be dangerous," Concepcion said last week on NFL Network's The Insiders. "Everybody complements each other. Everybody is a different receiver."

Concepcion profiles as the key to the Browns' passing offense taking off under Todd Monken. The rookie's combo of speed, quick cuts and run-after-catch ability should thrive as a go-to target, assuming he picks up the offense swiftly.

"I'm very, very comfortable. I'm confident," he said when asked about adapting to an NFL playbook. "I know what I can do. Playbook-wise, the first two weeks, I had to learn it, I had to get used to the speed of the game. But honestly, now I'm all ready, I know the playbook, and I'm just ready to play."