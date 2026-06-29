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KC Concepcion on Browns WR room: 'It can be dangerous. Everybody complements each other' 

Published: Jun 29, 2026 at 10:42 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Cleveland Browns upgraded the receiver room this offseason, adding first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston.

Despite rumors that the additions could mean the end of Jerry Jeudy's run in Cleveland, the Browns have been adamant that the former first-rounder remains a key piece. With Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, and free-agent Tylan Wallace, the Browns' wideout room is significantly improved over last year's group.

"I think that this new wide receiver room, it can be dangerous," Concepcion said last week on NFL Network's The Insiders. "Everybody complements each other. Everybody is a different receiver."

Concepcion profiles as the key to the Browns' passing offense taking off under Todd Monken. The rookie's combo of speed, quick cuts and run-after-catch ability should thrive as a go-to target, assuming he picks up the offense swiftly.

"I'm very, very comfortable. I'm confident," he said when asked about adapting to an NFL playbook. "I know what I can do. Playbook-wise, the first two weeks, I had to learn it, I had to get used to the speed of the game. But honestly, now I'm all ready, I know the playbook, and I'm just ready to play."

Last year, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.led the Browns with 731 yards receiving and six TDs. Jeudy was the top wideout, earning just 602 yards and two TDs. No other WR on the club hit the 340-yard mark. With Concepcion and Boston in town, the passing attack should open up, with defenses unable to key on a single target.

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