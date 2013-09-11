Kassim Osgood replaces Nick Moody on 49ers' roster

Published: Sep 11, 2013 at 05:46 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

With the San Francisco 49ersadding Kassim Osgood to the 53-man roster, somebody had to go.

That person was Nick Moody. The rookie linebacker on Wednesday was placed on the team's injured reserve-designated for return list, the 49ers announced.

Moody injured his right hand in Sunday's season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers. With the sixth-round draft pick on "IR-Recall," he won't be available to return to game action until Week 11, when the 49ers visit the New Orleans Saints.

Teams use their lone designated to return tag in different ways, with some clinging to it just in case a premier player is lost to what the NFL defines as a "severe" injury. Moody is a developmental player on defense, making this an interesting decision.

As for Osgood, he's likely cued up for special-teams duties. The 49ers already have six active receivers on the roster, with Mario Manningham and Michael Crabtree slated to return later in the year.

