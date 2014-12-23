Karlos Dansby: Justin Gilbert needs to look in mirror

The team's No. 8 overall pick from the 2014 draft has started just two of 14 games, and has played in fewer than 400 snaps. He has one interception, and was leapfrogged on the depth chart by fourth-round pick Pierre Desir. That hasn't been good enough in Karlos Dansby's eyes.
"I don't know if he can make the transition," Dansby told reporters Monday, via The Plain Dealer. "It has to be within him. He has to look in the mirror and do that himself. I can only give him the keys. I can't make him drive."
The end-of-season criticism appears to be a blatant attempt by Dansby to place a chip on Gilbert's shoulder heading into the offseason. Perhaps, Dansby feels that is the best way to motivate him.
From a potential standpoint, there are not many cornerbacks with Gilbert's skill set and he could instantly help transform Cleveland's secondary. The team is already seventh against the pass (220.1 yards per game) and could soar with the contributions of another shutdown cornerback.
On the flip side, Mike Pettine could be looking at a Kyle Wilson-type situation like he saw in New York with the Jets.
It sounds like he's tapped Dansby to ensure that doesn't happen.
