Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

Karl Joseph is back in the silver and black.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free-agent safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team has since confirmed the signing.

The news comes after Joseph visited the team on Thursday, as reported by Rapoport. By all accounts, the visit went well for both sides with Joseph returning to the team that originally drafted him in 2016.

Joseph, 27, spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 14 games (eight starts) and recording the second-most tackles of his career (64) while adding one interception, four passes defensed and a career-high two fumble recoveries. The five-year veteran made his biggest impact for the Browns in the playoffs, recovering a fumble for a touchdown in the Wild Card Round and getting an red-zone INT in the team's Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.