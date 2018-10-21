Kareem Hunt shines in Kansas City Chiefs' blowout victory

That potential for explosiveness in the coming weeks might make it easy for people to forget how hard it is to keep everyone happy in an offense as multifaceted as this one. As Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said all year, everyone needs to be ready when their number is called in this system. Luckily for the Chiefs, Hunt already has shown that he doesn't really care when his touches arrive. The only thing that truly matters, as far as he's concerned, is what he's ultimately going to do with them.