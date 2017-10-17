Kareem Hunt, Joe Mixon own styles best suited for long haul

I'm disappointed with what I've seen so far from McCaffrey. The eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft hasn't been used much in the Panthers' run game. And when he has taken a handoff from Cam Newton, he hasn't had much success running between the tackles. McCaffrey's been used as more of a receiver -- like Kamara with the Saints -- and is excelling in that aspect. We haven't seen that home-run ability McCaffrey showed off in college, and after seeing him through the first six weeks, I just think he's in a situation where they're still trying to figure out how best to use him.