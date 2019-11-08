Kareem Hunt, Cowboys D among 5 Week 10 storylines to watch

The Bears offense ranks in the bottom five in most metrics, including points per game (17.8). Chicago has scored 16 or fewer points in five games this season, but it's not all on Trubisky. His pass catchers haven't been the factors they once were in Matt Nagy's offense. Tight end Trey Burton has disappeared -- averaging two catches for 12 yards in eight games -- and he's admitted he's not playing well. No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson has not been a huge threat either with only one game with 100-plus receiving yards (one reception vs. the Eagles last week), while Tarik Cohen hasn't been anything close to the weapon he was last season. Cohen is averaging 2.5 yards per touch fewer this season than he did in 2018. I think the Bears need to add a No. 1 threat at tight end or wide receiver this offseason to help their passer, whomever that may be. If I'm Chicago, I would take a hard look at bringing in a quarterback in the offseason and I'd start with Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. But for the time being, everyone must take a look in the mirror if the Bears intend to work their way out of this rut.