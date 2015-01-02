Kansas State kicker tries ridiculous onside kick in Alamo Bowl

Published: Jan 02, 2015 at 02:59 PM

UCLA raced out to a big lead against Kansas State and barely held off a furious second-half comeback by the Wildcats to win the Alamo Bowl on Friday night.

Trailing by five points with less than 90 seconds left in the game, K-State did what they could to complete a day full of miraculous finishes in college football by trying an onside kick -- only the Wildcats didn't just attempt your run-of-the-mill kick, they had redshirt freshman Matthew McCrane try something so creative that few could even think to do it.

Via SBNation.com, McCrane bent his leg like so in order to bounce the ball up on the attempt.

Sadly, the effort was wasted -- Kansas State failed to recover the ball and UCLA took a knee to close out the game, 40-35.

If it were up to us, though, even attempting such a kick should be rewarded. As some noted on social media, McCrane's kick is known in soccer as a rabona, in which a player crosses his legs in an attempt to chip the ball. Miami Dolphins kicker Caleb Sturgis also attempted a similar onside against the Denver Broncos back in November, but alas, it didn't work either.

Still, A-plus for the effort.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

