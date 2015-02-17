Kansas moves into unchartered territory with smart mouth guards

Published: Feb 17, 2015 at 04:59 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Kansas City Star featured the smart mouth guards to be used by the University of Kansas football team this year and how they have been gaining attention for the move in the past month.
  • UT-San Diego reported on how California Interscholastic Federation executive director Roger Blake is dealing with health and safety issues in the state's high school football games.
  • Forbes looked the Catapult gps monitor for the body, which is being used by half of the NFL teams and has helped to reduce soft-tissue injuries for the Florida State football team by 88 percent during the past two seasons.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a glowing review of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of Seattle's preseason opener vs. the Steelers.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

Titans QB Malik Willis admits there's plenty of room for improvement following his preseason debut, but the rookie also displayed why he's such an intriguing prospect.

news

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick split offensive play-calling duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW