Kansas moves into unchartered territory with smart mouth guards

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Kansas City Star featured the smart mouth guards to be used by the University of Kansas football team this year and how they have been gaining attention for the move in the past month.
- UT-San Diego reported on how California Interscholastic Federation executive director Roger Blake is dealing with health and safety issues in the state's high school football games.
- Forbes looked the Catapult gps monitor for the body, which is being used by half of the NFL teams and has helped to reduce soft-tissue injuries for the Florida State football team by 88 percent during the past two seasons.
- Forbes also examined what goes into a top-flight training facility that prepares athletes for the NFL Scouting Combine.
- Stoutonia, the online student publication at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, featured the concussion research at the school.
- The Montreal Gazette reported on how more schools in the area need to adopt a formal concussion management protocol.
