Kansas City Chiefs storm back on road to beat Bills

Published: Nov 09, 2014 at 08:35 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

*In a battle of underrated AFC contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs stole a win in Buffalo Sunday that could loom large in late December. Here's what you need to know about the Chiefs' 17-13 win: *

  1. Buffalo's late-game magic and the Kyle Orton revival story ran out of gas. The Bills dominated for three quarters but didn't take advantage, only building a 13-3 lead. Then they fell apart. Orton had a lot of errant throws, especially in the red zone. His misfires late in the fourth quarter will haunt him. He had Chris Hogan open for the go-ahead touchdown and air-mailed the pass.
  1. Ron Parker was the MVP of the game for the Chiefs, now 6-3 on the season. Really. He was matched up against Sammy Watkins for much of the day and held the rookie to 27 yards. The key sequence of the game came when Parker forced a fumble on Bryce Brown as the Bills appeared headed for a 17-3 lead. Scott Chandler dropped the recovery in the end zone and the Chiefs got the ball back on a touchback. Parker continued to break up passes the rest of the way.
  1. Alex Smith was under constant assault by a dominant Bills defensive line all game, but he made the key plays when he needed. A great escape on third-and-long set up an early field goal. He made a picture-perfect throw on third-and-16 a play before Jamaal Charles' 39-yard touchdown. And Smith rushed it in from eight yards out for the go-ahead score. His wheels have won games for the Chiefs this year. Expect the word "moxie" to be used in game recaps. 
  1. The Bills' defensive line is a force of nature. They recorded 10 QB hits, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. Marcell Dareus and Jerry Hughes had monstrous days. Kansas City's offensive line, which has looked better than expected for much of this year, looked to be in preseason form in this game.
  1. This is an absolutely brutal loss for Buffalo, now 5-4. They looked like the better team and now will lose a head-to-head tiebreak against Kansas City. They needed to bank a home win with road trips to Miami, Denver and New England still on the schedule. They also have to host Green Bay.

