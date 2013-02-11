Kansas City Chiefs sign three as they build roster depth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Marshawn Gilyard, tight end Kevin Brock and defensive end Marcus Dixon on Monday as they attempt to build depth at the bottom of their roster.

Kansas City was particularly thin at wide receiver last year, and with the prospect of losing wide receiver Dwayne Bowe to free agency, new general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid are searching for players who could compete for roster spots next season.

Gilyard would fit that mold. He's a former fourth-round draft pick out of Cincinnati who spent last season with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, so Reid has some familiarity with him.

Brock appeared in two games two years ago with the Buffalo Bills, while Dixon played in 22 games over the past three seasons for the Jets.

