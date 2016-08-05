Kansas City Chiefs sign safety Jeron Johnson

With Eric Berry still far away from Chiefs camp, Kansas City is bringing another safety in for help.
The team signed former Seahawks and Redskins backstop Jeron Johnson on Friday, the Chiefs announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the move.
With 60 appearances but just two starts as a pro, Johnson can't mask the loss of Berry, who chose not to report to camp after failing to reach a long-term deal with the club prior to the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players.
Ron Parker, Jamell Fleming, Daniel Sorensen and Stevie Brown have all seen safety snaps during camp, but Johnson gives the club an extra body to use during practice and preseason games. He's no sure bet to make the team once Berry returns, but the Pro Bowler's absence has given Johnson another shot at making an NFL roster.