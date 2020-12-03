Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads Pro Bowl fan voting

Published: Dec 03, 2020 at 09:58 AM

Kansas City quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, with 206,525 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.  

Seattle quarterback ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ (203,444 votes) ranks second overall, while Minnesota running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ (188,767 votes), Tennessee running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ (185,494) and Kansas City tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (185,218 votes) round out the top five. 

Two of the top five vote-getters -- Mahomes and Cook -- are age 25 while four first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead all clubs in total votes received. The Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills round out the current top five. 

Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 17.  

Through the end of the voting period on Dec. 17, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period. 

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts 1/3 toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 18. 

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995. The roster reveal will be aired on NFL Network in late December.

AFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 206,525
RB Derrick Henry, Titans 185,494
FB Andy Janovich, Browns 80,350
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills 149,739
TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs 185,218
OT Mekhi Becton, Jets 65,930
OG Joel Bitonio, Browns 86,981
C David Andrews, Patriots 73,958
K Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts 80,890
RS Andre Roberts, Bills 77,609
DE Myles Garrett, Browns 141,415
DT Chris Jones, Chiefs 93,564
OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers 119,676
ILB Zach Cunningham, Texans 45,543
CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins 66,004
SS Jordan Poyer, Bills 102,525
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers 121,028
P Matt Haack, Dolphins 39,091
ST Chris Board, Ravens 59,182
LS Kameron Canaday, Steelers 73,798

NFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks 203,444
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings 188,767
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers 161,486
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans 177,256
TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions 88,236
OT David Bakhtiari, Packers 118,030
OG Alex Cappa, Buccaneers 51,455
C Jason Kelce, Eagles 57,975
K Younghoe Koo, Falcons 115,348
RS Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears 116,620
DE Brian Burns, Panthers 62,814
DT Aaron Donald, Rams 132,687
OLB Khalil Mack, Bears 76,684
ILB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks 114,820
CB Carlton Davis, Buccaneers 45,387
SS Budda Baker, Cardinals 136,594
FS Logan Ryan, Giants 56,585
P Johnny Hekker, Rams 74,386
ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks 73,563
LS Hunter Bradley, Packers 69,034

