Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to lead Pro Bowl fan voting

Published: Dec 10, 2020 at 09:30 AM

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes﻿, with 143,355 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson (251,390 votes) ranks second overall, while Tennessee running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ (235,005), Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (234,802 votes) and Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook (234,564 votes) round out the top five.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead all clubs in total votes received. The Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers round out the current top five.

Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 17.

Through the end of the voting period on Dec. 17, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 18.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995. The roster reveal will be aired on NFL Network in late December.

AFC

Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 261,309
RB Derrick Henry, Titans 235,005
FB Andy Janovich, Titans 107,125
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills 178,368
TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs 234,802
T Mekhi Becton, Jets 85,681
G Joel Bitonio, Browns 112,725
C David Andrews, Patriots 93,543
K Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts 107,285
RS Andre Roberts, Bills 101,341
DE Myles Garrett, Browns 180,723
DT Chris Jones, Chiefs 122,808
OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers 162,300
ILB Zach Cunningham, Texan 61,004
CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins 100,848
SS Jordan Poyer, Bills 132,106
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers 160,406
P Matt Haack, Dolphins 51,765
ST Chris Board, Ravens 75,214
LS Kameron Canaday, Steelers 48,869

NFC

Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks 251,390
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings 234,564
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers 202,870
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals 215,541
TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions 116,793
T David Bakhtiari, Packers 151,593
G Alex Cappa, Buccaneers 70,593
C Jason Kelce, Eagles 72,274
K Younghoe Koo, Falcons 150,575
RS Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears 147,543
DE Cameron Jordan, Saints 80,675
DT Aaron Donald, Rams 174,614
OLB Khalil Mack, Bears 99,564
ILB Devin White, Buccaneers 142,728
CB Carlton Davis, Buccaneers 60,881
SS Budda Baker, Cardinals 170,612
FS Logan Ryan, Giants 67,606
P Johnny Hekker, Rams 102,610
ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks 95,091
LS Hunter Bradley, Packers 90,869

