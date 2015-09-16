Kansas City Chiefs need to make statement vs. Denver Broncos

For all the positives Reid has created in his previous two seasons -- he took the team from 2-14 to 11-5 in 2013, and just missed the playoffs with a 9-7 record last year -- there haven't been many signature wins during his tenure. They incredibly blew a 28-point lead in a wild-card playoff loss to Indianapolis in Reid's first year. Last September's win against New England also lost its luster when the Chiefs were sitting at home in January. (The same holds true for Kansas City's win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks last November.) Here's something else to know about last year's Chiefs: They lost five games by a margin of eight points or less.