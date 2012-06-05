Kansas City Chiefs have best shot at AFC resurgence

Why it will happen: The Bills started off last season by winning five of their first seven before falling apart in the second half of the season. During their hot start, they proved capable of competing with New England by handing them one of their three losses on the year. The Bills have been ultra-aggressive in the offseason. They added the NFL's marquee free agent in DE Mario Williams and also reeled in the Patriots' co-sack leader from last season, DE Mark Anderson. They should have one of the most talented defensive lines in the league in 2012. On the other side of the ball, they have a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield with RBs Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller. They also have one of the best interior offensive lines in the league, led by center Eric Wood and OG Andy Levitre.