Kansas City Chiefs' draft needs: Brandin Cooks would add burst

With Jon Asamoah departing for the Atlanta Falcons via free agency, the Chiefs will look to boost the interior of their offensive line. I don't think they'll do this at No. 23, however, and they don't currently have a second-round pick, meaning they'll probably address the position in the third or fourth round. Nebraska's Spencer Long plays with a nasty temperament and has the size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and ability to start early on in his NFL career. Kadeem Edwards from Tennessee State is a bit smaller than Long (6-4, 313), but he has as much upside as any interior offensive lineman in the 2014 class.