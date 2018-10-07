Kansas City Chiefs' defense turns corner after punishing Jaguars

What the Chiefs also should understand is that there are some critical differences between this team and that one from 2017. For one, the offense isn't as prone to being as stagnant as it became last season because of Mahomes and all his weapons. Secondly, the defense doesn't have to be that good for this team to win. Just avoiding the kind of problems that plagued it prior to Sunday -- shoddy tackling, miscommunication and an inability to take the ball away (Kansas City had forced just three turnovers coming in) -- will put this team in position to enjoy more success down the road.