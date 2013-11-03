Kansas City Chiefs defeat Buffalo Bills behind timely defense, stay unbeaten

NOTES: Bills WR Robert Woods did not return after having difficulty putting any weight on his lower leg late in the third quarter. Coach Doug Marrone said tests were negative. ... Chiefs S Kendrick Lewis also had an interception, picking off Tuel's pass that sailed over the head of TE Scott Chandler in the second quarter. ... The Bills ran all over the Chiefs' defense in finishing with a season-best 241 yards rushing. Buffalo was led by C.J. Spiller, who had 116 yards rushing.