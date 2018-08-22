Around the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs cut veteran RB Charcandrick West

Published: Aug 22, 2018 at 05:32 AM
The Kansas City Chiefs thinned out the backfield ahead of the team's third preseason game.

The Chiefs announced the release of running back Charcandrick West on Wednesday.

With Kareem Hunt set to be a dual-threat workhorse and Spencer Ware returning from injury, West was the odd man out of the running back rotation in K.C. The Chiefs also added pass-catching back Damien Williams, undrafted rookie Darrel Williams and backup Kerwynn Williams this offseason.

West toted the rock just 18 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season as Hunt's primary backup.

The 27-year-old's most memorable season in Kansas City came in 2015 when he replaced an injured Jamaal Charles to scamper for 634 yards and four touchdowns on 160 carries.

West missed most of training camp due to a concussion.

The Chiefs save $1.7 million on the salary cap by releasing West, per Over The Cap.

Cutting West now gives the veteran a chance to find a home with a backup-needy squad before the end of the preseason.

