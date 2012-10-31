Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers: The Desperation Bowl

Rivers, who emerged as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks during his first five seasons as the Chargers' starter, has been in a slump since the beginning of the 2011 campaign. During the ensuing 23-game span, Rivers has completed 63.4 percent of his passes, but he also sports a 37:29 touchdown-to-interception ratio, which is simply unacceptable for a player of his ilk. Granted, the Chargers have routinely trailed over the past season and a half, leading Rivers to try more high-risk throws, but his inability to secure the ball and his questionable decision-making have cost San Diego dearly in critical moments.