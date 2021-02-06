Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

Just under 26 hours out from Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally arrived in Tampa.

The first of the Chiefs' two planes carrying the team to the west coast of Florida landed at Tampa International Airport at 4:39 p.m. ET.

Kansas City's arrival to the site of Super Bowl LV on Saturday afternoon marks the latest arrival of a Super Bowl participant in recent memory. Typically, a Super Bowl team shows up in the host city on the Saturday or Sunday before the Big Game, participates in media day early in the week and then practices at a local facility throughout the week.

But not this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the Chiefs treated Super Bowl week as they did any other this season, going through their protocols at their facility in Missouri and traveling to their away game the day before kickoff.

The Buccaneers didn't need to travel anywhere, as they are the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Tampa Bay did, however, move its team into a hotel Saturday ahead of the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance.