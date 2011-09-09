Kampman, Britton might not play in Jaguars' season opener

Published: Sep 09, 2011 at 09:13 AM

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without two starters for Sunday's season opener against Tennessee.

Defensive end Aaron Kampman and right tackle Eben Britton were listed as questionable on the team's injury report Friday, meaning they have a 50-50 chance of playing.

Kampman is still recovering from knee surgery in November. The team was cautious with his playing time in the preseason. He played about 10 snaps in last week's finale.

The team promoted defensive end John Chick to the active roster Wednesday, an indication Kampman might not be ready.

Britton missed the entire preseason because of a herniated disk in his lower back. He returned to practice in a limited capacity this week.

Tight end Zach Miller, who sprained his right knee in the preseason opener, also is questionable.

Titans running back Javon Ringer is listed as questionable with a back injury.

Coach Mike Munchak says Ringer's condition is the "kind of thing that can relieve pretty quickly."

The Titans don't want to push Chris Johnson, who held out of camp before signing a $53 million extension with $30 million guaranteed, because of his limited practice. Rookie RB Jamie Harper could figure into the game plan.

The Titans released offensive lineman Troy Kropog on Friday to create a roster spot for Johnson.

For a complete list of Week 1 injuries, see the official injury report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to 'turn it around in a heartbeat'

Frank Clark's recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script.

news

RB Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: 'The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship'

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More