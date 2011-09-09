Kampman, Britton might not play in Jaguars' season opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without two starters for Sunday's season opener against Tennessee.
Defensive end Aaron Kampman and right tackle Eben Britton were listed as questionable on the team's injury report Friday, meaning they have a 50-50 chance of playing.
Kampman is still recovering from knee surgery in November. The team was cautious with his playing time in the preseason. He played about 10 snaps in last week's finale.
The team promoted defensive end John Chick to the active roster Wednesday, an indication Kampman might not be ready.
Britton missed the entire preseason because of a herniated disk in his lower back. He returned to practice in a limited capacity this week.
The Titans don't want to push Chris Johnson, who held out of camp before signing a $53 million extension with $30 million guaranteed, because of his limited practice. Rookie RB Jamie Harper could figure into the game plan.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.