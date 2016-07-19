Around the NFL

Kamar Aiken: Joe Flacco 'looks 100 percent to me'

Published: Jul 19, 2016 at 07:57 AM
Chris Wesseling

The Baltimore Ravens have as many question marks as any team in the NFL leading up to the 2016 season.

Does the wide receiver corps have enough playmakers? Will the overhauled offensive line pay dividends? Are the pass rushers entering an irreversible decline phase? Is the secondary still a weak spot?

Perhaps the most important question is how Joe Flacco will perform after tearing his ACL and MCL in November.

After a recent pass-catching session with the quarterback, wide receiver Kamar Aiken noted that all signs are positive on that front.

"He looks like regular Joe to me," Aiken said last week, via the Ravens' official website. "He came back in and looks the same -- the exact same. ... He looks 100 percent to me."

Prior to the injury, Flacco had started 122 consecutive regular-season contests. There's no reason to believe he's in jeopardy of missing game action to open the season.

"He definitely recovered mighty fast for anybody coming off an ACL, as far as not having any limp or lags," Aiken continued. "He did surprise me that he looked like his regular self. I didn't expect it, but I wouldn't put it past him at the same time."

Aiken's glowing endorsement is excellent news for an annual playoff contender attempting to rebound from a disappointing, injury-ravaged 5-11 campaign.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

