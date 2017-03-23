Kamar Aiken feels Ravens didn't give him fair chance

"I just feel like this opportunity is a little different than the other ones I've had," Aiken said. "Like when I came into Baltimore, I came in as a practice squad guy so I kind of earned my ranks to get to be able to be active and get plays my way. Now, I am coming into a situation where I have kind of proved myself, not to the tier where I know I can be, but I've proven myself enough to where I can come in and compete for a job."