Kam Chancellor: This is my strongest offseason ever

Thursday's edition of the Around The NFL Podcast offered a breakdown of offseason tropes that dominate football's news cycle this time of year.
One of the most familiar clichés is the star player who has "never felt better" after an injury-plagued season.
That brings us to Seattle Seahawks All-Pro safety Kam Chancellor, who has been a full participant in offseason practices after playing through a torn MCL in the Super Bowl.
"I think this is the strongest offseason I've had since I've been in the league," Chancellor said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. "I've been actually able to train in the offseason instead of having surgeries.
"I feel great. Back to football form. Feel fast. Feel strong. I just feel good out there."
In this case, it's reasonable to expect that Chancellor will perform at a higher level the next season.
Coming off a hip procedure and mulling surgery for a painful ankle injury, Chancellor was too often a liability in coverage early last season. After sitting out a couple of games at midseason, he returned to peak form the rest of the way until the postseason knee sprain.
Immediately after the heartbreaking Super Bowl XLIX loss, there were major injury concerns surrounding Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas.
Now it appears the star-studded "Legion of Boom" will be healthy and ready to go in time for training camp.
