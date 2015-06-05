Around the NFL

Kam Chancellor: This is my strongest offseason ever

Published: Jun 05, 2015 at 06:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Thursday's edition of the Around The NFL Podcast offered a breakdown of offseason tropes that dominate football's news cycle this time of year.

One of the most familiar clichés is the star player who has "never felt better" after an injury-plagued season.

That brings us to Seattle Seahawks All-Pro safety Kam Chancellor, who has been a full participant in offseason practices after playing through a torn MCL in the Super Bowl.

"I think this is the strongest offseason I've had since I've been in the league," Chancellor said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. "I've been actually able to train in the offseason instead of having surgeries.

"I feel great. Back to football form. Feel fast. Feel strong. I just feel good out there."

In this case, it's reasonable to expect that Chancellor will perform at a higher level the next season.

Coming off a hip procedure and mulling surgery for a painful ankle injury, Chancellor was too often a liability in coverage early last season. After sitting out a couple of games at midseason, he returned to peak form the rest of the way until the postseason knee sprain.

Immediately after the heartbreaking Super Bowl XLIX loss, there were major injury concerns surrounding Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas.

Now it appears the star-studded "Legion of Boom" will be healthy and ready to go in time for training camp.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses offseason clichés and who are the NFL's most valuable non-QBs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Though Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling reins in Dallas, the head coach says they're building off recent changes that Dak Prescott is familiar with.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson impressed with Kenny Pickett: He's 'definitely beyond his years'

From Blake Bortles to Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson has been exposed to a wide array of quarterbacks in his nine-year NFL career. He is convinced he's met a leader at the position in Kenny Pickett.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines. He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

news

Browns WR Elijah Moore energized by Jets trade: Feeling wanted will make any player 'go harder'

At just 23 years old, Elijah Moore already has an opportunity to start over. Following a fall from grace with the New York Jets, the 2021 second-round wide receiver believes he has the perfect chance to make the most of it due to actually being wanted by the Cleveland Browns.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams downplays recent comments, says he loves HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler

After recently delivering some strong words about his standing with the Raiders front office, Davante Adams assured reporters that everything is well in Las Vegas and that the comments were simply overblown.

news

Former Cardinals, Ravens safety Tony Jefferson retiring after 10 years, moving into scouting

Tony Jefferson, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, is retiring and taking a position with the Ravens as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery after March signing, might not practice until training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent an operation on his foot after signing with the Raiders in March, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More