Kam Chancellor (knee) injured in Seahawks practice

The Legion of Boom might need a name change to Legion of Bruised.
Seattle safety Kam Chancellor is the latest defensive back to need the attention of trainers after he went down on the second-to-last play of practice on Friday. The hard-hitting captain of the defense was helped up, missed the final play of practice and was seen leaving with his left knee wrapped, per the Pro Football Writers of America practice pool report.
Chancellor later appeared on the final injury report of the season as a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury. He's listed as probable for Sunday.
Chancellor joins cornerback Richard Sherman (elbow) and safety Earl Thomas (shoulder) as those entering Super Bowl XLIX with a recent injury, leaving cornerback Byron Maxwell and nickelback Jeremy Lane as the only ones not playing with known injuries.
At this point in the season, almost all players are dinged up, but there is a difference between "hurt" and "injured". With three of the starters in Seattle's vaunted defensive secondary now considered to be at the very least playing hurt, it could prove to be the small difference that sways the game one way or the other. It should be noted that Sherman and Thomas showed little to no ill effects of their injuries during practice this week, but that could very well change after a hit or two.
With a physical playing style that leaves opponents with a week-long hangover and is integral to the success of the Seahawks, the health of their brutish defenders is paramount. An eye should be kept on the condition of Chancellor.
