Kam Chancellor (knee) injured in Seahawks practice

At this point in the season, almost all players are dinged up, but there is a difference between "hurt" and "injured". With three of the starters in Seattle's vaunted defensive secondary now considered to be at the very least playing hurt, it could prove to be the small difference that sways the game one way or the other. It should be noted that Sherman and Thomas showed little to no ill effects of their injuries during practice this week, but that could very well change after a hit or two.