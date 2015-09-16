Kam Chancellor holdout to continue through Week 2

Chancellor is not in Seattle at the moment and it sounds as though the needle has not moved in either direction in respect to a breakthrough as the safety will not play in Sunday's game against the Packers, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of Chancellor's whereabouts.
"I'm just disappointed, like (Chancellor) is and everybody is," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. "He needs to come back in. We need to get him in."
This is a delicate time for the Seahawks, who clearly missed a dominant player on Sunday in an overtime loss to the Rams. Earl Thomas said Chancellor helps him get lined up and that Chancellor is crucial in helping the defense set its edge. Both of those issues were a problem on Sunday.
At this point, it seems to be a battle between the front office's desire to set a precedent and Chancellor's resolve. If both go unchanged, Chancellor continues to lose money -- but will Seattle continue to lose football games?
On Sunday, NFL Media's Michael Robinson, a former Seahawks player and close friend of Chancellor's, detailed some of the problems with allowing Chancellor to hold out. If nothing else, Seattle's brass might be closer to believing him even if they are not making that clear in their actions.
We will see if that changes this week after a game at Lambeau Field.