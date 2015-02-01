Kam Chancellor 'good' to go, starts against Pats

The star Seahawks safety told NFL Media's Steve Wyche that he is "good" to go after being put through an aggressive workout to test his knee on Sunday afternoon at University of Phoenix Stadium. Chancellor was observed by head coach Pete Carroll, team medical staff and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn during his workout.
Wyche observed that Chancellor was warming up with a fairly heavy brace on his left knee. Chancellor moved well during the workout, showing fluid motion in side-by-side and forward-running drills.
Chancellor injured his knee near the end of Friday's practice. He was listed as probable.
