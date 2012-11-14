Kahlil Bell signed by New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have signed running back Kahlil Bell, who spent parts of the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Bell will add depth to a banged-up backfield with backups Joe McKnight (sprained right ankle) and Bilal Powell (concussion) uncertain to play against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.
Bell was signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2009 before being waived and then signed by Chicago later that season. He was waived by the Bears last month. In 22 career games, he has rushed 131 times for 589 yards and has caught 21 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
