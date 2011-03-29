Kaepernick works out for Browns to kick off busy week

Published: Mar 29, 2011 at 04:31 AM

Nevada quarterback Colin Kaepernick held a private workout with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the first of many sessions he has planned with teams this week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Kaepernick worked out for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles last week and has visits scheduled with the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Browns, who hold the No. 6 overall pick, finished the 2010 season with rookie Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback. Before the season, Cleveland signed free-agent quarterbacks Jake Delhomme and Seneca Wallace, each of whom sustained high ankle sprains that limited their effectiveness.

Kaepernick has gone from virtually unwanted to a high-round draft prospect, and an impressive workout at Nevada's March 22 pro day further boosted his stock. The consensus among those present was that Kaepernick, a player whom no school except Nevada recruited coming out of high school, probably will be a second-round draft pick.

Kaepernick passed for 3,022 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions in his senior season with the Wolf Pack.

