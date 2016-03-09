Kaepernick, RGIII, Glennon options for Broncos at QB

4. Ryan Fitzpatrick, free agent: The assumption all along has been that Fitzpatrick will re-sign with the Jets on the heels of a career year under Chan Gailey, but now he finds himself all alone as the most experienced and valuable quarterback on the market. Would the Broncos considering signing the semi-reliable Fitzpatrick and importing a high-risk/high-upside gamble such as Kaepernick or Griffin?